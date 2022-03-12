Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 577196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,151.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

