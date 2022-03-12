Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

