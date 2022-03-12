Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).
In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.