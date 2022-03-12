Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $17,062.32 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $5.03 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
