Roth Capital Begins Coverage on 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James boosted their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

XXII opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. State Street Corp raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth about $2,423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 623.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 330,368 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

