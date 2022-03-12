Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Down 51.4% in February

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCG remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.
Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.
