Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,718 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

