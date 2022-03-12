Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,718 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.