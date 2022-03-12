Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,916,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

