Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Central Securities worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CET stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

