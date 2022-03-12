Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,096 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

VKQ opened at $11.35 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

