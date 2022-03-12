Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

