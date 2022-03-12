Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Argo Group International worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

