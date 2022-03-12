Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,191 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $54,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.