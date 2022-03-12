Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,098 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in CVS Health by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.