Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,334 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.97 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $176.68 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

