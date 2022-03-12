RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.

RPM International stock opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

