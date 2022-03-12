Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 9,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 242,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

