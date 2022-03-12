Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 9,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 242,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.61.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryerson (RYI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.