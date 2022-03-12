Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

