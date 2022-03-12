Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

