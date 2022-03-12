Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $333.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.36.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $213.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

