Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,674 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

