SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.36 ($151.48).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €99.58 ($108.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01. SAP has a 12 month low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($141.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.61.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.