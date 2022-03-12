Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

SAR stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

