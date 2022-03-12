Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 2,961 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.