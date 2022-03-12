Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $88.87 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

