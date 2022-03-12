Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after buying an additional 379,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

