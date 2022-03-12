Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $795.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.14. The stock has a market cap of $798.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

