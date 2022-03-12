Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 16,333 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 234.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

