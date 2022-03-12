Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1,853.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,065,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.01 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

