Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.28 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

