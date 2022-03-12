Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 504 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $211.42 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

