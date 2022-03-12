Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Univar Solutions by 380.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 244,482 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 295.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Univar Solutions by 95.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Univar Solutions by 17.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 423,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNVR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

