Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 741.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.77 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

