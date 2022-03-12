Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

