Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

