Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

