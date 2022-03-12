Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $54.33 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

