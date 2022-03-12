Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 5,244,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,391. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.