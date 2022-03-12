Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86.

