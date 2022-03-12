SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Get SciSparc alerts:

Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

SPRC stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 10.91% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc (Get Rating)

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciSparc (SPRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.