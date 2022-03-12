Scotiabank Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,743,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

