Scotiabank Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.