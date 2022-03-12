Scott Posner Sells 3,853 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TEX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

