Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $822.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

