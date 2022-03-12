Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 212.1% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SEEMF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

