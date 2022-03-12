Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

SELB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,060. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

