SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.