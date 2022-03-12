Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

