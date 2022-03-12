Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

