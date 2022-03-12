Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BRK stock opened at GBX 2,125 ($27.84) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,910 ($25.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($36.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,439.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,528.57. The firm has a market cap of £344.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.